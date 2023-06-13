Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.