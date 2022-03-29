Residents in several homes in the southern portion of Hunt County were evacuated Tuesday due to a leak from a gasoline/diesel pipeline.
Nobody has been injured.
“This leak was a pinhole,” said Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill, adding the leak had been repaired as of 3:45 p.m.
Hill said the incident began at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when the leak was detected along the pipeline on County Road 2186, just south of FM 1903. Hill said the line can alternately transport gasoline or diesel, and a small amount of Benzene, a substance used in gasoline, was detected at the site.
Hill said the maximum allowable amount of Benzene is .05 parts per million during a 15-minute work period. “In the last check, with the wind blowing the way it was, it was .05,” Hill said. The company operating the pipeline had sealed the puncture, and Hill indicated the owners of four homes in the area were offered overnight hotel stays by the company.
Hill said a complete statement of the incident would be released later today.
