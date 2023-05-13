A public coalition has submitted a petition calling for an election on the Greenville City Council’s recent issuance of $65 million in bonds for a new recreation center and other civic improvements.
Local residents will asked to vote either for, or against, the issuance of the bonds this fall.
The Let Us Vote group presented the petition to the City Secretary’s office Thursday morning.
“It appears we have a valid petition,” said Mayor Jerry Ransom.
The organization would have to submit signatures of at least 5% of the registered voters within the city limits, or roughly 780 names, in order for the petition to be vaiid.
A statement issued Thursday by Let Us Vote indicated the effort had collected 1,034 signatures.
“Volunteers with the Coalition ‘self verified’ signatures throughout the campaign using voter rolls provided by the Hunt County Elections Administrator and are confident that the petition contains signatures well in excess of the minimum requirement,” according to a statement from the group.
The council was expected to formally authorize the sale of the bonds May 23, but that will be dependent on the outcome of the vote.
“During the general election in November is what I understand,” Ransom said.
Representatives of the coalition have said they are neutral on the merits of proposed recreation projects, but they oppose a lack of public input on a significant expenditure and the accumulation of new debt.
The council voted unanimously in March to publish its intent to issue $65 million in certificates of obligation bonds, a form of municipal debt that requires no voter approval. Ransom has insisted the planned projects will not increase the city’s tax rate.
The City Council has developed a plan for a major upgrade to recreational amenities in the Greenville. The primary upgrade would be a 100,000-square-foot recreation center at the SportsPark. Preliminary plans call for four basketball and volleyball courts, a walking track, a 25-meter pool and splash pad, locker rooms, a turf soccer field, a softball field and batting cages, two pickleball courts, a two-bay golf simulator, a gym and exercise space, 5,000 square feet for sports medicine and physical therapy, administrative offices, restrooms, a concession area and a party room. Plans also include an outdoor fitness area, an outdoor splash pad, a pump track, improved exterior lighting and additional parking. An initial timeline places project completion in the fall of 2025.
In the overall proposal, the Reecy Davis Center would be renovated and expanded by 25,000 square feet to include a new gymnasium, classrooms and support spaces.
Paul Jasin of Specialized Public Finance Inc. said the city can expect to pay an interest rate of about 4.4% on the bonds. With interest, the bond issue will cost about $118.5 million over 30 years.
The chairs of the new group, Petra Erby and Lee Pierce, expressed their appreciation for the effort on the part of those who signed. Erby also thanked the support of Ron Rogers and Al Atkins.
“They have a intelligence and energy and a wealth of knowledge that they shared,” Erby said. “Their desire so speak out is contagious and I approve that they did so.”
Pierce said he had previously sought the council’s cooperation to bring the bond issuance out before the public and was rebuffed.
“I felt that this was the only option we had left,” he said.
City Attorney Daniel Ray declined comment on the matter Friday, other than to note his office is working with City Secretary Carla Oldacre on verifying the signatures on the petition.
Ransom said Friday that it appeared there was enough of a surplus of signatures on the document to make sure the election will move forward.
“The people said they want to vote, then that’s what we’ll do,” Ransom said.
