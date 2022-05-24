The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning an incident Monday night during which a pedestrian was struck by a deputy in a Hunt County patrol vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s report, the vehicle operated by the deputy was involved in an accident in south Hunt County at around 9:20 p.m., with the accident resulting in the death of a 19-year-old man.
The Texas Department of Public Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and the report indicated the family of the decedent has been notified by Sheriff Terry Jones and Texas Highway Patrol.
“The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” said the statement.
This investigation is ongoing and no additional details were immediately released.
