An early Thursday morning highway crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian, the second vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality accident in Hunt County in less than a week.
• Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported at approximately 4:40 a.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at State Highway 276 involving a pedestrian.
Bradford said the preliminary investigation indicates a black Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on the highway as a pedestrian was standing in the eastbound lane of travel.
“The pickup truck was unable to take evasive action and struck the pedestrian,” Braford said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.
The name of the deceased individual was not immediately released.
Bradford said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.
• One person was killed during an early Saturday morning accident in which an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian.
Michael Gonzales, 21, of Greenville died in the crash on westbound Interstate 30 just west of Greenville.
Bradford said the preliminary investigation indicated a 2017 truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-3O as Gonzales attempted to cross all lanes of traffic from the north to the south. The 18-wheeler attempted to take evasive action but was unable to avoid striking Gonzales, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the truck-tractor was not injured.
