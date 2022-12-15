AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Monday in an effort to reverse an anti-discrimination rule in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
During the Obama administration, that department issued a rule that said recipients of federal funding related to foster care and adoption services could not discriminate on the basis of gender identity, sexual orientation and same-sex marriage status. It’s known as the SOGI Rule.
After failed attempts to repeal the rule, Paxton is suing again in an effort to end the rule “once and for all.”
“There are so many vital religious institutions in Texas and around the country that can aid in making sure foster children are protected and able to find good homes,” Paxton said in a statement. “The SOGI Rule would force them either to adopt a radical woke agenda or surrender their mission of helping children. That’s not right.”
The Texas Department of Family Protective Services often works with religious organizations to help house foster children. Even in its transition to a community-based care system, DFPS is working with some religious organizations to provide localized care to kids in need.
During the last legal battle over the SOGI Rule, the federal government issued a second rule to rescind it. Paxton’s lawsuit alleges that has not occurred and the rule remains on the books, meaning religious organizations are in violation of federal law if they do not comply.
Paxton’s office would like to see the rule deemed invalid by the court.
“To protect Texas children, this new lawsuit has been filed … to ensure that Texas is not required to discriminate against faith-based providers who desire only to help the most vulnerable among us,” officials in Paxton’s office said.
