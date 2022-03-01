In the Republican primary race for State Senate District 8, incumbent Angela Paxton was leading Matt Rostami district-wide by a margin of 61.16 percent to 34.84 percent, or 23,961-12,810, in the early vote count.
Hunt County was moved into state Senate District 8 after redistricting.
Paxton, wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is a former school teacher and counselor. She is a resident of Collin County.
Rostami is an eye surgeon and founder of Lone Star Eye Specialists in Frisco.
