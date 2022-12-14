AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into three Texas Bar Foundation donation recipients in an effort to determine whether funds given to the nonprofits were used to support the border crisis, his office announced Wednesday.
The announcement came two hours after Gov. Greg Abbott directed Paxton to investigate nonprofit organizations that may have played a role in assisting individuals who illegally cross the border.
The AG’s office will look into the Equal Justice Center, American Gateways and Tahirih Justice Center, each a recipient of Texas Bar Foundation money. All organizations are to provide correspondence to and from the Texas Bar Foundation, as well as documents related to the receipt, use and expenditure of grant funds received from the Foundation, including but not limited to, budgets, general ledger entries, bank statements and checks. The requests are to include any information from Jan. 1, 2012, to the present.
The three NGOs have until Dec. 22 to comply.
“It seems some Texas groups may be facilitating the invasion. I won’t tolerate it,” Paxton said in a statement. “I will stay firm in my duty and responsibility to serve and protect Texans from the fallout of these irresponsible parties.”
The State Bar of Texas is an administrative arm of the judicial branch of state government and is responsible for overseeing all attorneys licensed to practice in the state. The Foundation is a separate entity from the State Bar of Texas and is governed by its own board of trustees. It solicits donations to provide legal education and services.
Earlier this year, the state bar filed a lawsuit against Paxton for professional misconduct in his attempt to overturn 2020 election results.
In a countermove, Paxton announced a separate investigation into the Foundation for “facilitating mass influx of illegal aliens.”
Wednesday’s announcement will expand upon that initial investigation, the AG’s office said.
“Paxton is investigating whether these funds are being used to exacerbate the current crisis at the border and to thwart the efforts of federal and state law enforcement to secure the border,” a news release said.
Edna Yang, co-executive director for American Gateways, and Tahirih’s CEO Archi Pyati have both said in separate statements that their organizations have received Paxton's inquiry and are working to provide responsive information.
