Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Rockwall and Kaufman Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * WHEN...From this morning to late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 4.6 feet Monday morning. &&