Paxton goes on the attack against AG challenger Garza

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, released his first negative ad against Democratic nominee Rochelle Garza as polls continue to show a close race.
In the one-minute ad, Garza is portrayed as an extremist candidate, deemed “the most radical politician ever nominated by a major party in Texas.”
The ad takes specific aim at Garza’s employment as a civil rights attorney, as well as her stances on border security and desire to expand Medicaid. It does, however, stay clear from the issue of abortion. Paxton supports restricting access to abortion but recent polls show that most Texans are in favor of the practice in at least some cases.
“Rochelle Garza's radical agenda would be a catastrophe for public safety, making every neighborhood more dangerous. She wants to completely open borders, no wall, no enforcement – let everyone in,” Paxton said in a Tweet promoting the ad.
In response, Garza said the ad is “just a desperate attempt” by Paxton to distract from his legal woes. He has been indicted on felony securities fraud charges and is under an active FBI investigation for bribery.
“Criminally-indicted Paxton is terrified that Texas voters are finally seeing him for what he is – a crook, through and through,” Garza said in a statement. “He is the weakest Attorney General in the country and is too extreme for Texas. Texans deserve better, and that's why I'm running – to be an attorney general for the people.”
Recent polls place Garza within two to three points of Paxton for the seat, the closest statewide race so far. If Garza wins, she will become the first Democratic candidate to be elected to a Texas statewide office in 30 years.
All of Texas’ statewide positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and comptroller, are up for re-election in November.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. The first day of early voting is Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.
