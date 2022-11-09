AUSTIN — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, will serve as Texas lieutenant governor for a third term following Tuesday’s results.
Patrick beat out his Democratic challenger Mike Collier, 56.3% to 41.19%, according to unofficial polling results. This race was a rematch of the 2018 contest for the same position where Patrick defeated Collier by 5 percentage points.
The lieutenant governor position is powerful in Texas. As the head of the state senate, the lieutenant governor establishes all special and standing committees, appoints all chairpersons and members, and assigns all senate legislation to the committee of his choice. Texas’ next legislative session begins in January.
Patrick went on a 131-stop bus tour campaign across the state where he pushed his promises to crack down on the rise in violent crime, lower property taxes and establish a permanent so-called 13th-check for retired teachers.
“Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,” Patrick said in one campaign ad. “To stop it, I will pass legislation next session to add a ten-year, mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime.”
Collier, a former Republican, campaigned as a middle-of-the-lane candidate with a devotion to fixing the state’s electric grid that nearly collapsed in 2021 after a deadly and costly winter storm blanketed much of the state for days.
Collier also sent a cease-and-desist letter to local television outlets throughout the state to stop the airing of an attack ad by the Patrick campaign that Collier said were lies. The ad claimed that Collier supported open borders and eliminating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and backed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, among other claims.
Collier did not offer a speech following the loss but thanked his family, team and supporters in a statement first reported by the Dallas Morning News.
Votes remain unofficial until canvassed.
