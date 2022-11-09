Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins and Rains Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. &&