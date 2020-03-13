Pam Andrews,Medical Manager with the Hunt County Health Department issued the following advisory for individuals to consider before making a trip to the ER during the current health crisis:
If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID19 or have traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID19 in the last 14 days, you should contact your healthcare provider. Be sure to call ahead before going to your doctor’s office to help prevent any potential spread.
For minor illness or non-emergency situations such as: colds, flu, earaches, sore throats, migraines, low-grade fevers, limited rashes, minor injuries such as sprains, back pain, minor cuts and burns, etc., CALL YOUR DOCTOR, DO NOT GO TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately when you experience life-threatening injuries or symptoms.
