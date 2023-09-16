The fast actions of a passerby helped rescue the driver of a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole in the 7100 block of Shelby Avenue just off State Highway 66 on Saturday.
Dyran Jacob Ross, a 29-year old from the Terrell area now living in Celeste, was the second person on the scene of the crash just before 9:30 a.m. and wasted little time acting when he learned the male driver of the vehicle was unconscious and trapped inside his Toyota Land Cruiser that was engulfed in flames. Ross immediately called 911 and told the dispatcher he was attempting to break the SUV’s window.
Hill wasn’t expecting such a dramatic Saturday morning. He was simply on his way with his 2-year-old son, Liam, to pick up a trailer from his father in Poetry when he came upon the crash.
“I look over and see a huge pile of smoke and then realized it was a vehicle burning,” Ross said. “I’ve been stranded on the side of the road before and someone stopped to help me so I knew I had to help.”
Ross said he grabbed a jack handle for a gooseneck trailer and was able to break out a rear window of the SUV, sending smoke bellowing out.
“You couldn’t see anything inside the vehicle because there was so much smoke,” he said,” he added. “I knew at the point I had to do analyze the situation, figure out a plan and execute that plan.”
Greenville Fire Engine No. 2 responded to the scene to assist and reported that the driver was out of the Land Cruiser moments later but suffering from severe smoke inhalation from the fire.
Ross said the fire was actually contained for the most part to the outside of the SUV but added that the heat melted the dash and steering wheel. He, two Greenville PD officers and another man, Vincent Riggs of the Royse City area, carried the victim away from the burning SUV.
Hunt County EMS requested an air ambulance to the scene and Greenville Fire and Rescue set up a landing zone after the fire had been extinguished. The air ambulance arrived on the scene at about 9:50 a.m. and the victim was transported to a Dallas area hospital for treatment. His name or details about his condition have not been made available at this time.
Ross’ wife, Lacie, was understandably proud of her husband.
“He is an amazing man,” she said. “Always puts everyone else’s needs and wants above his own. He is the kind of person that will give you the shirt off of his back. He felt like God put him in the right spot at the right time.”
Ross said he made sure his son wasn’t able to see exactly what was going and was busy playing with his Hot Wheels cars. Afterward, Liam’s only words were “Daddy, fire truck.” He added that police gave Liam a Heroes police trading card and a toy badge.
Ross said the victim was still unconscious when he was being loaded into the air ambulance for transporting to the hospital. He said he’d do the same thing again if presented with a similar situation.
“It’s not in my blood to leave someone like that,” said the former infantryman and aviation mechanic. “It’s a mindset that came from the Army and how I was raised. You do the right thing. My inner voice said I had to stop and help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.