While Monday night brought some powerful thunderstorms to Greenville and Hunt County, Tuesday morning arrived with sunny skies and warm temperatures, which in turn brought a huge crowd to the Park Street July 4th Parade.
The parade, the 31st annual event, included hundreds of entries for its almost hour-long running time. The 2023 Grand Marshals were sisters Patricia DeVeny, a Park Street resident for almost 50 years, and Sue Ann Harting, former mayor of Greenville.
The event began at the east end of Park Street and proceeded west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, featuring patriotic floats, classic and antique automobiles, a huge contingent from the Hunt County Jeep Club, equestrian entries from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse and the Wylie Chapter of the 40 Something Cowgirls Club, Boy and Cub Scouts, the Greenville High School Lion Pride Band, the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans and many more.
Following the parade, many of the spectators walked to the Kavanugh Methodist Church for the annual Patriotic Program, followed by free watermelon.
The day was completed as the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual Bottle Rocket Bash at the Greenville SportsPark, featuring live music, food trucks, a Kid Zone and the area’s largest fireworks show.
