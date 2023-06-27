While the big Independence Day events in Greenville are scheduled one week away, on July 4, there are several more ways to celebrate the birth of the United States across Hunt County, starting Wednesday.
• The Park Street Fourth of July Parade is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed during the parade, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons. Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect. Visitors to the event are also asked to clean up after themselves following the parade.
The 2023 parade Grand Marshals will be sisters Patricia DeVeny, a Park Street resident for almost 50 years, and Sue Ann Harting, former mayor of Greenville.
A $50 charge is made to any entrants conducting political or commercial advertising. People wishing to advertise in the parade should bring a $50 check payable to the Park Street Historical Association. For additional information, call Coggins at 214-727-7375.
The Park Street Historical Association welcomes church groups, scout troops, and community service organizations to enter a float. The association requests everyone decorate floats and vehicles appropriately for the occasion featuring red, white, and blue decorations.
Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Claire Coggins, the parade chairperson at 214-727-7375.
• The Park St. Baptist Church hosts a free pancake breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. July 4. Donations are appreciated.
• The city of Greenville Parks & Recreation hosts the annual Firecracker 5K Run starting, on Park Street, at 8 a.m. Medals and trophies will be awarded and the first 100 runners to register will receive a free T-shirt. Additional information is available at www.greenvilletx.fun or or by calling 457-2994.
• Immediately after the parade, Kavanaugh United Methodist Church hosts a patriotic program followed by complimentary watermelon.
• At dusk, the fun moves to the Greenville SportsPark as Parks & Rec hosts the annual Bottle Rocket Bash featuring the area’s largest fireworks show, live music by the Big Daddy Band, food trucks, a Kid Zone and more. First-come-first-serve parking is available as well as limited reserved parking. Additional information is available at greenvilletx.fun or by calling 903-457-2994.
WEDNESDAY• Higher Trails Church, 5544 FM 903, Celeste, is presenting Red, White and Boom, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event is scheduled to include food, fellowship and fireworks.
FRIDAY
• The Caddo Mills EDC is hosting the second annual Red, White and Boom main event starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Hooten Memorial Field. The schedule will include Gelly Ball, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks, live music and a home tun derby. The Caddo Mills Chamber is hosting the Kids Independence Day parade featuring walkers, kids on bikes or electric vehicles, golf carts or horses. Awards will be awarded for most patriotic, most unusual, best dressed pet, oldest and youngest participants and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
• The City of Quinlan is hosting Fireworks In the Park, an Independence Day celebration at the Quinlan Community Park, 415 State Highway Sour 264 in Quinlan, starting at 6 p.m. June 30. The event is scheduled to include a live DJ, activities for kids, food and drink. Visitors are invited to set-up chairs, blankets or tailgate to enjoy the fireworks. Additional information is available at www.cityofquinlan.net or 903-356-3306.
SATURDAY
• The City of Lone Oak is hosting an Independence Day Parade on July 1. Line up for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the elementary school. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and end at the City Hall. Entry fee is $10 with $20 for late entries for those entering the float contest, with the winners receiving a certificate toward the purchase of fireworks. First place is $100, second place is $50 and third place will receive a $25 certificate.
Entries not included in the contest can join the parade for free.
Entries are due by June 24 and those wanting additional information can contact Lone Oak City Hall as 903-217-6032.
• The Other Morgan American Legion Post 17 in Greenville will be hosting a Family Freedom Bash at the Legion headquarters, 4509 Moulton Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 1. The free event will include a bounce house, water balloons, face painting, kids crafts and games with lunch provided.
• The City of East Tawakoni is hosting an independence Day Party in the park, starting at 1 p.m. July 1 at the East Tawakoni City Park. Kids can decorate bikes at the library., the line up at the park for the parade at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will pass through Whispering Oaks, Little Oaks, & Rabb Estates. At 4 p.m. there will be a DJ with music and games for kids and adults, $10 pulled pork sandwiches or cheeseburgers, as well as $5 hotdogs, includes drinks & cookie. Visitors can bring their own fireworks or watch the show at dusk.
SUNDAY
The Commerce Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Independence Day celebration, starting at 6 p.m. July 2 at Centennial Park. There will be free music until 9:30 p.m. from Soulshine and the Heroes, with the fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Kona Ice will also be available and admission is one canned food product per person for the local food pantry.
JULY 4
• Adriana Estates, 373 FM 1903, Greenville, is hosting a Fourth of July Fireworks, Fun and Fundraiser event, starting at 5 p.m. July 4. Donations will be accepted but are not required for entry. All money raised will go toward wheelchair ramps and handicap accessible equipment. The event is expected to include a fireworks extravaganza, live music by Brandon Bamburg, a petting zoo and pony rides, a bounce house and obstacle course, face painting, cornhole, outdoor games, snow cones and Italian ice and more. It is $50 per person to reserve the best third floor rooftop deck seats to the firework show and every other show in the area that you can enjoy from up there, with only 25 rooftop deck seats available. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/adrianaestatestx
• Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville, is hosting a Party on the Plaza starting at 8 p.m. July 4. The church is offering free scoops Blue Bell ice cream to and those attending are asked to bring their own chair to watch the City of Greenville fireworks from the nearby SportsPark.
