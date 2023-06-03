The Park Street Fourth of July Parade will again be among the highlights of the Independence Day celebrations in Hunt County.
The parade is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed during the parade, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons. Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect. Visitors to the event are also asked to clean up after themselves following the parade.
The 2023 parade Grand Marshal will be Patricia DeVeny, a Park Street resident for almost 50 years.
Mrs. DeVeny’s great grandfather was one of the original bottlers of Coca-Cola, and the business was in their family for generations until they sold it in 1989.
“I always loved Park Street,” Mrs. DeVeny said. “I grew up in Greenville and when I had a chance to move to Park Street, I did. It has changed a lot, but it is one of the streets that has always been special to our town.”
Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Claire Coggins, the parade chairperson at 214-727-7375.
A $50 charge is made to any entrants conducting political or commercial advertising. People wishing to advertise in the parade should bring a $50 check payable to the Park Street Historical Association. For additional information, call Coggins at 214-727-7375.
The Park Street Historical Association welcomes church groups, scout troops, and community service organizations to enter a float. The association requests everyone decorate floats and vehicles appropriately for the occasion featuring red, white, and blue decorations.
The Park St. Baptist Church hosts a free pancake breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Donations are appreciated.
The city of Greenville Parks & Rec hosts a Firecracker 5K Run starting at 8 a.m.
Immediately after the parade, Kavanaugh United Methodist Church hosts a patriotic program followed by complimentary watermelon.
At dusk, the fun moves to the Greenville SportsPark as Parks & Rec hosts the annual Bottle Rocket Bash featuring an amazing fireworks show and other activities.
Additional information regarding the Firecracker 5K and/or the Bottle Rocket Bash are available at greenvilletx.fun or by calling 903-457-2994.
