A woman reporting missing from Paris, Texas, was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a room at the Hampton Inn in Greenville, according to a City of Greenville news release.
At 2:47 p.m., Greenville police officers responded to the Hampton Inn regarding a possible suicide attempt. Officers discovered a deceased female inside one of the rooms. The deceased was determined to be a missing person from Paris, Texas, according to the news release.
Justice of the Peace Money conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy. There are no further details at this time.
