Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting May 2, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Project (several counties): The contractor has set barricades at the Wolfe City, Texas, location. The contractor is currently working on Santa Fe Street and is nearing completion in this area. The project is moving towards the downtown area of Wolfe City. The contractor has been working on forming and pouring concrete on sidewalks and driveways, weather permitting. This project will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at these locations: Hunt County, SH 34 at Crockett Street to SH 34 at FM 816 in Wolfe City. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor has set barricades and bulletin boards and advance warning signs. The contractor is working in the ditches and finishing base for the prime coat and will perform a ride test soon. Temporary striping has been placed. The contractor will also be reworking base and hauling flex base on mile two. The contractor will be pouring three cross-culvert extensions and wingwalls and working on driveway pipe and safety end treatments.FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor has completed widening and reworking existing base for the last section of the project. New flex base hauling and placing has begun. Drill shaft installation has been completed and beams will be set soon. The contractor has completed the 150-foot bridge deck pour, as well as setting safety end treatments and driveway pipe on the north and south side of the project. The contractor continued embankment work and grading ditches that were prime coated. Crews also performed prime coat patching, sweeping, repairing items and reinstalling silt fence removed for grading ditches. Please be aware of lane closures, detours, and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor has placed project barricades and has prepared and cleared the right-of-way. The contractor has performed a traffic switch for northbound and southbound traffic on Spur 264 to complete the concrete pavement on the east half of Spur 264. The contractor continues grading flex base on SH 276 from east of the bridge approach to the proposed CRCP section, fine grade embankment work on the west end of the project, and prep work for geo-grid and flex base. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area. FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has placed prime coat on the beginning mile. Prep work for temporary strip should be placed late next week for the first mile section. The contractor is working on finishing mailbox turnouts and proposed signing for the project.Maintenance crews in Hunt County will be performing base repair operations on FM 2358 and overlay operations on FM2194 from FM 903 to FM 36. Crews will be performing potholing at various locations in Hunt County. Maintenance contract crews will be performing debris removal on I-30 and guard rail repair at various locations around Hunt County. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.Maintenance crews in Rains County will be performing seal coat prep work on FM 36 from SH276 to I-30 frontage road. Crews will be performing various sign installations, potholing, edging, and debris removal. Maintenance crews will be performing herbicide operations on various roadways. Please watch for lane closures, work zones and workers along the roadway, and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Paris District Road Report for Hunt County, area
- Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation
