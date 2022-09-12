Parent PAC urges Texans to vote against Abbott

AUSTIN — For the first time ever, the political action committee Texas Parent PAC is taking a stance in the race for governor, urging parents to vote against Gov. Greg Abbott, the incumbent in search of his third term in office.
The PAC was formed in 2005 and has since supported both Democratic and Republican candidates in primary, general and special elections for legislative seats.
It launched its campaign against Abbott on Monday, taking issue with his push for school choice, a program that would allow parents to use dedicated public education funding to pay for other educational options such as private or home schooling.
Adversaries of the program said they fear this will harm neighborhood public schools as it will allow families to siphon funding from local public schools to pay for unaccountable private and religious schools. This, they say, is in direct contrast with the state Constitution, which “calls solely for a system of free public schools.”
“Abbott is failing our kids and neighborhood public schools,” said Dinah Miller of Dallas, co-chair of the public education political committee. “Texas Parent PAC calls on Texas citizens to cast a vote for another candidate or leave the governor’s race blank on their ballots.”
Abbott has promised to fully-fund public education while also making school choice a top legislative priority if re-elected in November.
During an August campaign event, Abbott defended his stance, saying: “We need to understand that some schools may provide a one-size-fits-all approach to educating our kids, and the fact of the matter is not all kids are that same size — different kids need different programs.”
This has left some parents, particularly those in rural Texas with limited educational options for their kids, worried about what it could do to school funding.
Texas Parent PAC, in its campaign against Abbott, also highlighted at least three other reasons it does not support him.
- Those include Abbott’s actions it says have “contributed to a severe statewide teacher shortage.” The PAC said that Abbott has created a “disrespectful and hostile” work environment for teachers, particularly as it comes to what is taught in Texas classrooms.
- Abbott has failed to protect Texas schoolchildren from gun violence, the PAC said, and he has refused to call a special session to address guns following the Uvalde tragedy. During a campaign event in August, Abbott shut down the possibility of raising the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21, despite requests from the families of Uvalde victims, stating that he believed doing so would be “unconstitutional.”
- The PAC also highlighted that Texas schools continue to be underfunded, ranking 49th in per-student funding for public education, according to Quality Counts 2021, an educational data resource. This comes as the state’s public education system is predominantly funded by local property taxes, which continue to rise. While Republican lawmakers vow to slash property taxes, they are also slow to offer other means to support public education including from their own coffers.
Abbott did not immediately respond to request for comment on these claims.
“This extremist position, along with other actions by Abbott, led Texas Parent PAC to assert he cannot be trusted to protect and strengthen neighborhood schools, whether urban, suburban, or rural, that serve 5.4 million Texas children,” Texas PAC said in a statement.
Abbott’s opponent and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke has also hammered Abbott for his stance on school choice. O’Rourke frequently highlights what he sees as the negative impacts that school choice will have on neighborhood schools as he makes his way across dozens of rural communities across Texas.
“For our rural communities, where there’s only one school district and only one option of public school, (Abbott) wants to defund that through vouchers, take your tax dollars out of your classroom and send it to a private school in Dallas or Austin or somewhere else at your expense,” O’Rourke said during a recent campaign event.
