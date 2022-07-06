The Park Street July 4 Parade on Monday included lots of red, white and blue and a whole lot more.
Hundreds of area residents lined the street and cheered on the long line of floats, antique cars, marching and equestrian entries and local celebrities.
Pud Kearns acted as the parade’s Grand Marshal while Luanne Holloway Dickens, the Worthy Citizen of Greenville, was also featured at the start of the event.
The Hunt County Jeep Club entered dozens of vehicles, including a Jeep able to rise up on two wheels.Following the parade, the crowd entered Kavanaugh United Methodist Church for the annual Patriotic Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.