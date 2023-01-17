Multiple events were conducted in Hunt County Monday to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
•The Greenville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was conducted in in cooperation with the Greenville Ministerial Alliance, NAACP Greenville Branch and the Corporation for Cultural Diversity of Greenville.
The parade, with the theme of Connecting Generations, began at Bethlehem Baptist Church circled around downtown and ended back at the church.
At noon, a ceremony honoring King was held at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church to also honor Grand Marshal Betty Franklin and Junior Grand Marshal Cheston Henry.
• The Texas A&M University Commerce Intercultural Engagement and Leadership group was scheduled to host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Monday in the Rayburn Student Center.
King, a leader of the civil rights movement and creator of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was slain in Memphis in 1968. Since 1986, the third Monday in January has been observed as a federal holiday in King’s honor.
For more than a decade, the section of Interstate 30 that passes through Greenville has been named in King’s honor.
Signs were unveiled at either end of the Greenville city limits in May 2010 to officially rename the stretch of the interstate as the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.
