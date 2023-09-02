Two men remain in custody at the Hunt County jail following a Wednesday, Aug. 30 evening drug raid in the 4700 block of Moulton Street.
Forty-year-old Kendrick Antwone Allen and Tyrus Terrell Kelly, 24, were arrested when the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville PD narcotics unit executed a joint search warrant. The raid followed an investigation by the HCSO narcotics and interdiction units. During the raid, officers confiscated four firearms, U.S. currency, methamphetamines, cocaine, fentanyl and flunitrazepam; otherwise known as ruffies.
Allen was booked for three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than four grams and less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana under two ounces and three charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and on Friday, Sept. 1 an additional count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than 200 grams and less than 400 grams. His total bond was set at $434,500 with the lion’s share – $200,000 – stemming from the upgraded charge on Friday.
Kelly was charged with four counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than four grams and less than 200 grams and one count of possession of marijuana under two ounces, His bond total is $400,250.
“Hunt County Law enforcement will not stop working to combat the drug dealing in this county,” said Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones. “This activity will not be tolerated in Hunt County and we will continue to investigate the sale of illegal narcotics at this location and any other location.”
Jones credited HCSO narcotics investigators, the department’s criminal investigation and interdiction teams, the SWAT team and Greenville PD with investigating and carrying out the raid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.