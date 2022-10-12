AUSTIN — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke raked in another $25 million as the November election reaches its final stretch, outraising incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott for the second time.
O’Rourke’s campaign said Tuesday it raised more than $25.18 million between July 1 and Sept. 29; Abbott, the Republican, who is seeking his third term, raised “nearly $25 million” over the same period, according to his campaign.
O’Rourke, a Democrat, hopes to unseat Abbott for the state’s highest position on Nov. 8. The position has not been filled by a Democrat since the early 1990s.
“We’re receiving support from those in every part of this state who are ready to hold Greg Abbott fully accountable for eight years of failing all of us as he continues to put his extreme agenda over the people of Texas,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “We are going to defeat him and ensure Texas finally leads in great jobs, world-class schools, the ability to see a doctor, keeping our kids safe and restoring a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body.”
O’Rourke’s campaign also said more than 98% of its 474,876 contributions this reporting period came online with teachers pitching in more than any other occupation. The average contribution was $53.
Abbott, on the other hand, received donations from 45,000 contributors, with 81% of the money coming from within the state, his campaign said.
Abbott’s campaign added that it has purchased approximately $30 million in pre-paid advertising.
“As we move into the home stretch of the campaign, we’re confident we will have the resources we need to ensure all Texans know Governor Abbott’s strong record on job creation, supporting our police, and securing the border,” said Gardner Pate, Texans for Greg Abbott Campaign Chairman, in a statement. “The contrast couldn’t be clearer with Beto O’Rourke’s extreme liberal policies like defunding law enforcement, open borders, and supporting radical energy policies that would decimate our oil and gas industry.”
In finance reports released in July that account for money raised between Feb. 20 and June 30, O’Rourke raised $27.6 million, while Abbott raised $24.9 million.
In combining all fundraising efforts since June 2021, Abbott’s campaign points out that it has raised nearly $95 million from more than 418,000 donations, which is still thousands of donors fewer than O’Rourke in the single last reporting cycle.
Despite O’Rourke’s fundraising edge, polls show Abbott with the lead.
A survey by the University of Texas at Austin/Texas Politics Project released in September put Abbott ahead by five points, a decrease from 6 points reported in June and 11 points in May by the same poll.
A poll by Emerson College Polling/The Hill and a separate one by Quinnipiac University both released in September gave Abbott an eight-point and seven-point lead, respectively.
Despite this, O’Rourke shrugged off the numbers at the Texas Tribune Festival in September.
He noted that in 2018, in his campaign for U.S. senate against Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the polls had him down by seven to nine points. He lost that race by 2.6%.
That race also helped other state and local Democrats take office, he added.
“I take these polls with a grain of salt,” O’Rourke said.
Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
