Caddo Mills Opry

On June 12 the Caddo Mills Opry, 2308 Main Street in Caddo Mills will feature the Caddo Mills Opry band along with special guests Rick Silva and Jodi Chafin, a cake auction to support the Caddo Mills Opry Scholarship and refreshments served to also raise money for the scholarship. Admission at the door is $5 per person. The Caddo Mills Opry is open on the second Saturday evening of every month, featuring several local and regional artists and a wide variety of musical genres. Income generated from the performances, as well as food and concessions go toward the Caddo Mills Historical Society and to the museum Additional information is available at the Caddo Mills Historical Society museum’s web site at www.caddomillshs.com

