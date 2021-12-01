Hunt County residents have an opportunity this week to offer input on plans for how to develop a wide swath of the southern end of the county.
An open house is scheduled on the comprehensive plan which has been drafted for Lake Tawakoni. The event is set at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Butler Elementary School, 410 Clardy Drive in Quinlan.
The Lake Tawakoni Comprehensive Plan is being crafted as an effort to guide how land is to be used around the lake and to inform Hunt County’s zoning regulations for the lake area.
A draft plan has been prepared and is available to be downloaded.
The plan will address land uses, growth, transportation, enhancements and beautification strategies in the area within 5,000 feet of Lake Tawakoni, It is an area which includes the cities of West Tawakoni and Hawk Cove and extends west to just outside of Quinlan and north to just northwest of Lone Oak along State Highway 69.
Additional information is available online at https://freese.mysocialpinpoint.com/tawakoni/home
