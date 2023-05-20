Tim and Aletha Kruse placed 21 crosses outside the Greenville Independent School District Wesley Martin Administration Building on May 25, 2022. The crosses represent the 19 children and two teachers killed the day before in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde. Aletha Kruse is currently on the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees and the Kruses are also the organizers of the Greenville Flags project, which displays hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass in Greenville in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.