The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement concerning a Thursday morning shooting near Quinlan which left one person seriously wounded:
On May 13, 2021 at approximately 11:34 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of shots fired in the 9900 block of Private Road 3820, Quinlan. The caller advised there was one victim that had suffered a gunshot wound. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a forty one year old male that had a gunshot wound to the neck. AMR arrived on scene and treated the victim, which was later flown by air ambulance to a Dallas area hospital.
Deputies also learned that the actor had fled the scene and was reportedly in the area on foot. A perimeter was set up and the actor was shortly located and taken into custody. The actor was transported to the Hunt County Detention Center where he was booked in on the charge of Aggravated Assault/Family Violence with a Weapon with Serious Bodily Injury.
The identity of the actor is being withheld at this time pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.