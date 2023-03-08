One week ago, hurricane force winds from a severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to the oldest church building in Greenville.
During the past seven days, leaders of the Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ have met with insurance adjusters and representatives with the City of Greenville as they try to assess the impact of the destruction.
“There was a lot more damage than what they thought,” said Cathie Smith Reese. She and her husband, Steven, the church’s elder and historian, have been busy ever since the storm system crossed Hunt County on the night of March 2, packing winds estimated at up to 70 mph and plunging much of Greenville into darkness.
The church’s elaborate stained glass window portraying Christ’s Ascension was blown into the building, leaving stained glass strewn across pews and aisles inside.
Reese walked through the church Tuesday morning, pointing out for the insurance adjusters what had been damaged, and surprisingly what came through unscathed.
Although some of the other stained glass panels were bowed, they weren’t destroyed. While the building sustained flooding, fortunately the church’s pipe organ came through unharmed and had no water damage.
The church is included on the National Register of Historic Places and was originally organized in 1879 as First Christian Church. The current sanctuary was built in 1898-99 and is the oldest structure standing in Greenville.
A historical marker on the building indicates it is an example of the gothic revival style of architecture, with the building’s original towers and stained glass artwork.
Reese said the church’s bell tower has cracks in the exterior walls and may be unstable. The full extent of the problem is still being evaluated, due to the sheer size of the church building.
“We met with the damage control team and construction guys,” she said. “They are getting a crane ordered and are going to secure the windows that need it and get the bell tower secured.”
In the meantime, gaps in the walls and windows have been boarded up or covered by tarps.
Barricades have been placed along the sidewalks outside of the church on both the Wesley and Washington Street sides, amid fears pieces of the building may fall.
But despite this, the church’s congregation has continued undaunted, meeting in the Briscoe Fellowship Hall downstairs.
“We met for church that Sunday morning,” Reese said.
Donations are being accepted toward the rebuilding effort, which can be mailed to the church address, 2611 Wesley Street, Greenville, Texas 75401
