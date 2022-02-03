One person was shot and another injured during a Thursday afternoon altercation in Hunt County.
Sheriff Terry Jones said deputies were called to a residence on County Road 1145 near Celeste at around 3 p.m. in connection with an initial report of as many as two people being shot.
“It turns out it was a neighbor dispute,” Jones said, with both of the individuals living on the property.
“One person was assaulted and one person was shot,” Jones said, adding the gunshot wound was not life threatening “They received a minor injury.”
Jones said both individuals were taken to area hospitals following the incident. Deputies remained on the scene as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
“Right now we’re just working the investigation on it,” Jones said.
