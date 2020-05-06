One person was killed and another seriously injured as a result of a two-vehicle accident in Greenville Tuesday night,
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1570 and State Highway 66.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said preliminary investigation indicates a blue Saturn was traveling southeast on FM 1570 and a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southwest on Highway 66.
“For an as of yet to be determined reason the driver of the Saturn failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the pickup truck,” Bradford said. “The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured, the passenger was taken to Hunt Regional in stable condition and the rear passenger was taken via care flight to Medical City of Plano with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Saturn was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is on going and no further information is available at this time.”
