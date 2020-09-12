One person was killed near Royse City in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Friday evening that the accident took place at approximately 9:50 p.m. Thursday on Farm to Market road 2642 just 150 feet south of State Highway 66.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Farm to Market 2642 and struck a pedestrian,” said DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford. “The driver of the Jeep did not see the pedestrian and immediately stopped and contacted 911. The driver of the Jeep was not injured, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The investigation was reported to be on-going Friday evening and no further information was available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.