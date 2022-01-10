DPS

A local man was killed during the weekend in a one vehicle rollover crash just south of Greenville.

Raymond Ballard, 78, of Greenville died in the accident, according to a report released Monday morning by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday to a major crash on State Highway 34 approximately a quarter-mile south of Greenville.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 34, for a yet to be determined reason the vehicle failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway colliding with a culvert in the northbound bar ditch,” Bradford said. “The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Bradford said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

