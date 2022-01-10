A local man was killed during the weekend in a one vehicle rollover crash just south of Greenville.
Raymond Ballard, 78, of Greenville died in the accident, according to a report released Monday morning by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday to a major crash on State Highway 34 approximately a quarter-mile south of Greenville.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 34, for a yet to be determined reason the vehicle failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway colliding with a culvert in the northbound bar ditch,” Bradford said. “The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene.”
Bradford said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.