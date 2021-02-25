One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car versus truck crash on Interstate 30 in Greenville.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a white Chevy Malibu and a truck tractor were traveling southwest on Interstate 30 near mile marker 93,” Bradford said. “Traffic appeared to slow down. However the Malibu apparently did not notice the difference in traffic and struck the truck tractor from behind. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene, the driver of the truck tractor was not injured. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.”
