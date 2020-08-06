The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning a Wednesday pursuit which resulted from a reported violation of a protective order:
“On August 5, 2020 the Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call from a female reporting her ex-husband was at the residence in violation of a Protective Order. The residence is located in the 1500 block of Shady Woods Drive, Quinlan, Texas. The female stated the suspect had left the residence in a vehicle. A Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office did contact the female and made a report.
About two (2) hours later a second call was received, the female had been assaulted by the ex-husband. The Deputy responded to the call with an Officer of Quinlan Police Department. The suspect had left the location before the Deputy and Officer arrived. In less than an hour the Deputy observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling on a public roadway. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop, the suspect fled in his vehicle from the Deputy. The suspect crashed his vehicle near FM 751.
The suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in Plano for treatment of his injuries.
“I want to commend Deputy Richard Clark on apprehending this suspect,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks.
The name of the suspect was not immediately released and no additional details were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.