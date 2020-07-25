A San Antonio man is being being held at the Hunt County Detention Center, facing multiple charges from three counties following a Friday night chase.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported John Thomas Wayne Pierce, 21, was taken into custody after Highway Patrol Troopers spotted a back Range Rover traveling eastbound at the 99 marker of Interstate 30. The officers determined the vehicle was stolen and attempted to make a stop, but Pierce said to have led the troopers through several different Farm to Market roads in the county before being caught.
Pierce was being held n the jail this afternoon in lieu of a total of $111,500 bond on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Pierce also was being held on a stolen vehicle charge out of the San Patrico County Sheriff’s Office and on one count each of burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle out of Bexas County,
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the investigation into the incidents is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.
