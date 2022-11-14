One person died and another was hurt during a Sunday night fire.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department released the following statement this afternoon concerning the incident:
“At 8:25 pm on 11/13/22 Greenville FD was dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest St. Initial arriving units found no visible fire showing on the exterior, but upon entry of the structure fire personnel were met with heavy smoke and a moderate amount of fire. While conducting an initial search of the structure one male victim aged 74 was located with burn injuries deemed not compatible with life. In addition to the male victim, one female victim was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation injuries. The cause of the fire and specific cause of death are currently under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.”
