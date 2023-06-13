The Royse City Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning fatality accident involving a victim on a bicycle.
The department reported the incident occurred at 12:10 Monday. A bicyclist who was traveling northbound on FM 2642 just past FM 2652 was struck by a vehicle traveling the same direction.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The bicyclist was an 18-year-old female from Garland who was staying with a family member in Royse City.
The driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old female from Caddo Mills and is said to be is cooperating with the investigation.
The report from the police department said there were no signs at the scene that indicated drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.
The identity of the deceased female had not been released as of early Monday afternoon, pending the notification of family members.
The accident remains under investigation by the Royse City Police Department.
