UPDATE 11:48 a.m. Hunt County Sheriff-elect Terry Jones said the arrest was the result of a traffic stop, which determined Like had an outstanding warrant for murder from another jurisdiction. The two possession of controlled substance charges are being filed in Hunt County.
ORIGINAL POST: A Terrell man was arrested overnight on a charge of murder.
Andrew Carlton Like, 42, was taken into custody by Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Like was being held Saturday morning at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond on the murder charge. Like was also being held on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, for which no bond had been immediately set.
It was unknown as of press time whether the arrest was in connection with a fatal shooting earlier in the week in southern Hunt County.
Sheriff Randy Meeks issued a statement Friday morning indicatinghis office received a call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance at a residence in the 3900 block of Private Road 2280 both of Quinlan. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject at the residence who had received injuries from the discharge of a firearm.
It was unknown as of Saturday whether Like had enlisted an attorney to represent him on the charges, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
