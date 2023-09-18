AUSTIN — The Texas Senate voted to acquit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday after nearly 24 hours of deliberation. He will return to the office from which he had been suspended.
Paxton was acquitted on all 16 charges lodged against him including corruption, disregard of official duty and constitutional bribery, many of which were tied to his relationship with Austin real estate developer and friend Nate Paul.
Paxton has maintained his innocence.
He is the first Texas statewide official to face impeachment in more than 100 years.
"Today, the truth prevailed. The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors,” Paxton said in a statement. "Now that this shameful process is over, my work to defend our constitutional rights will resume.”
Reactions to Paxton’s impeachment and acquittal have been mixed and obviously along party lines.
Locally, Hunt County Democratic Party Chairman Larry P. Davis was especially critical of Paxton’s behavior.
"The indictment and trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is a dark chapter in Texas history. Never before during our lifetime has Texas been so embarrassed by an elected official,” Davis said at the beginning of the trial. “From allegations of security fraud to expecting the taxpayers of Texas to pay his $3 million debt in the whistleblower settlement, AG Paxton has been a major disappointment. His obvious arrogance toward the law, his claims this is all a witch hunt, his refusal to appear at his trial and his extramarital affairs are all indicative of a man who believes he's above the law.
Davis tried to debunk the witch hunt storyline strategy that’s become popular in recent years in politics.
“The fact 60 Republicans and 61 Democrats [in the House] voted for impeachment tells me this is no witch hunt – a phrase that is all too common these days,” he said. “I can't help but think there is much more to this than we know. His known actions are not those of a family values conservative, yet Republican voters continue to support him.”
The Herald-Banner reached out to Hunt County Republican Party officials but received no response.
“Two-thirds of the Senate – or 21 votes – was necessary for conviction. There are 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats in the Senate. State Sen. Angela Paxton, a Republican and the wife of Paxton, was not permitted to vote or be part of the deliberations.
While the 12 Democrats voted to impeach on most of the charges, no more than two Republicans ever voted to impeach. State Sens. Robert Nichols and Kelly Hancock were the only two Republicans to vote for impeachment. They are not up for re-election until 2026. The six Republicans up for re-election in 2024 – state Sens. Paul Bettencourt, Phil King, Tan Parker, Joan Huffman, Donna Campbell, Drew Springer – voted for acquittal on each charge.
Four remaining articles that were held in abeyance were also dismissed by a Senate vote of 19-11.
Gov. Greg Abbott also responded to the acquittal saying in a statement that “the jury has spoken.”
“Attorney General Paxton received a fair trial as required by the Texas Constitution. Attorney General Paxton has done an outstanding job representing Texas, especially pushing back against the Biden Administration,” Abbott said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to secure the border and protect Texas from federal overreach."
Among the allegations, Paxton was accused of using Office of Attorney General staff to intervene in a lawsuit between the Mitte Foundation and Paul. The Mitte Foundation, a nonprofit organization that had invested with Paul, was accusing Paul of fraud.
Also alleged was that Paul, a real estate developer, had helped Paxton with renovations of his home for free, which the House correlated to bribery. Paxton also was accused of attempting to intervene to stop foreclosure proceedings against Paul.
Following the votes, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presided over the proceedings, thanked the Senators for their work and consideration.
"You all were thorough, you are thoughtful, you are professional,” he said.
Patrick went on to chastise the House for its speedy impeachment process. The House voted on the articles of impeachment within 48 hours of receiving the recommendation of the House General Investigating Committee. Patrick said this was not enough time for the 149 members to study the articles of impeachment or hear from witnesses under oath.
Paxton was impeached in the House in May 121-23 with two selecting present-not voting and three absent. A simple majority was needed from the 149-member chamber. Sixty representatives who voted to impeach were Republicans.
"The speaker and his team rammed through the first impeachment of the statewide official in Texas [in] over 100 years, while paying no attention to the precedent that the House set and every other impeachment before,” Patrick said.
Dade Phelan, Speaker of the House, said in a statement that he stood by the House Board of Managers, adding that he believed there was more than enough damning evidence against Paxton to warrant an impeachment.
"It is deeply concerning that after weeks of claiming he would preside over this trial in an impartial and honest manner, (Patrick) would conclude by confessing his bias and placing his contempt for the people’s House on full display," Phelan said.
"To be clear, Patrick attacked the House for standing up against corruption. His tirade disrespects the Constitutional impeachment process afforded to us by the founders of this great state. The inescapable conclusion is that today’s outcome appears to have been orchestrated from the start, cheating the people of Texas of justice," he added.
Patrick went on to call on Texas lawmakers to amend the Constitution to address this “flawed process.”
Specifically, Patrick said the amendments should include that any testimony given in a House impeachment investigation must be under oath and the target of the impeachment must be allowed to be present with a lawyer for cross examination. He also called for each member to be given at least two weeks to review all the evidence.
“Had we done those two things, this trial may never have happened,” Patrick said. “This is not a partisan issue. We owe it to future legislators to make these changes so that no future official impeached by the House, whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, is subject to the way this impeachment process occurred in the house this year."
Patrick also called for a full audit of all taxpayer money spent on the trial. He estimated that millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent to conduct the trial.
“Our founders expected better, and it should have never happened this year and hopefully it doesn't again,” Patrick said.
How we got here
In 2020, eight of Paxton's top deputies reported him to the FBI on allegations of bribery and abuse of office, particularly because of his dealings with Paul. They were subsequently fired.
Four of the individuals later filed a lawsuit against Paxton arguing that the Texas Whistleblower Act protected them from retaliation. The lawsuit was settled in early 2023 and Paxton agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million to the whistleblowers.
The House Committee on General Investigating began looking into Paxton’s dealings soon after he requested the state — using taxpayer money — pay for his lawsuit settlement during a committee hearing in February. During that hearing, he refused to answer further questions about the case.
By late May, the committee recommended the impeachment of Paxton. The full House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton and send him before the Senate. Paxton was then placed on immediate leave without pay.
The House was often criticized by Paxton and his followers for its move to impeach him 48 hours from when the House General Investigating Committee sent its recommendation to the House. Officials in the House said they had been investigating Paxton for months.
The Senate spent nine days listening to testimony.
This, experts say, made the situation unique, as the jurors — made up of the 31 senators — were not selected by the litigators and knew largely the information that was going to be presented to them.
Paxton’s other legal woes
Paxton, a Republican, is a three-time elected Texas Attorney General, the top law enforcement official of the state of Texas.
From McKinney, Paxton previously served in the Texas House of Representatives for 10 years beginning in 2003 before serving one term as a state senator in 2013. He was first elected as Texas Attorney General in 2014.
Paxton also faces several other legal issues.
About six months after being sworn in for his first term, a grand jury indicted Paxton on state charges on two counts of felony securities fraud. After several delays due to Hurricane Harvey, appeals and Paxton’s requests to be tried in different counties, the Texas First District Court of Appeals voted in 2021 that the case take place in Collin County.
The case remains pending, most recently put on hold in early August due to the impeachment trial. Paxton’s lawyers and prosecutors agreed to return to the case on Oct. 6.
Paxton also faced federal securities charges for failing to disclose that he had a financial benefit in a company he was promoting to financial investors. That case has since been dismissed.
In 2022, the State Bar of Texas also sued Paxton, alleging that in Paxton’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election he engaged in professional misconduct. They argued that he made dishonest claims to the U.S. Supreme Court that Texas had uncovered voter fraud in four states. SCOTUS has since thrown out those claims.
The case was also put on hold until after the impeachment trial.
Other Texas officials respond
“Simply put, the burden of proof - beyond a reasonable doubt - was not met,” Republican state Sen. Charles Schwertner said in a statement. “Impeachment is a powerful political tool that should be judiciously, thoughtfully, and rarely used.”
Schwertner voted against impeaching Paxton on every charge.
State Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, agreed with Schwertner that the burden of proof was not met. Flores also voted against each article of impeachment.
“I stand staunchly behind my vote after fully considering the evidence provided in the case,” Flores said.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat, said a “broken and corrupt system” saved Paxton.
“People elected to office are sworn to an oath to protect all the citizens under their charge, not their ultrawealthy, well-connected friends. Today, Texas Republicans decided that the corruption and lies of people like Ken Paxton … are fine by them,” Gutierrez said.
The votes broke down as follows (yay-nay):
Article 1: disregard of official duty: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 2: disregard of official duty: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 3: disregard of official duty: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 4: disregard of official duty: 2-28; two Democrats voted yay, zero Republicans voted yay.
Article 5: disregard of official duty: 13-17; 12 Democrats voted yay, one Republican voted yay.
Article 6: disregard of official duty: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 7: misapplication of public resources: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 8: disregard of official duty: 8-22; seven Democrats voted yay, one Republican voted yay.
Article 9: constitutional bribery: 12-18; 12 Democrats voted yay, zero Republicans voted yay.
Article 10: constitutional bribery: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 15: false statements in official records: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 16: conspiracy and attempted conspiracy: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 17: misappropriation of public resources: 14-16;12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 18: dereliction of duty: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 19: unfitness for office: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
Article 20: abuse of public trust: 14-16; 12 Democrats voted yay, two Republicans voted yay.
