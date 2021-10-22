The City of Lone Oak is hosting a festival this weekend in honor of its namesake tree.
The annual Lone Oak Oak Tree Festival is scheduled from 4 until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Activities include vendor booths, trunk or treat, a home decorating contest,a hayride, food and more.
Participants on the hayride will be casting votes for the best decorated house. The winner will be announced at 10 p.m. Saturday, with $150 for first prize, $100 for second and $50 for third.
Information is available by calling 903-456-8832 or 903-269-7893.
City Hall will be the venue of a community blood drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, in the parking lot at the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jeremy Saxby at 903-269-7893.
Registration forms and additional information about the event is available at the city’s official web site at cityofloneoak.com
Lone Oak is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and Farm roads 513 and 1567 about 10 miles southeast of Greenville in southeastern Hunt County. The first settlers arrived in the area in the late 1850s. By the eve of the Civil War a community had developed and was named for an impressive oak tree that stood alone on the grass-covered prairie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.