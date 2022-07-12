Democrat Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to stop in Greenville next month as part of a statewide tour of his campaign for the office of governor of Texas.
O’Rourke is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November and is scheduled to conduct 70 public events in more than 65 counties as part of the tour, according to his campaign.
Hunt County Democratic Party Chairman Larry David said one of the stops will be local.
“Beto will be in Greenville for a campaign stop at Landon's Winery on Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m.,” Davis said.
The trip will start July 19 in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso and reach every region of the state.
O’Rourke’s campaign said the tour is expected to hit all the major cities of the state but also some of the tiniest towns.
When O’Rourke ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, he visited all 254 counties in the state. He has said he plans to do that again in this race.
His campaign said he will hold public events in 38 counties where he has not yet held public events as a gubernatorial candidate.
