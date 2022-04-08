AUSTIN — Texas Democrats were quick to condemn Gov. Greg Abbott’s new border security plans that included the busing of migrants to the country’s capital.
During a Wednesday press conference, Abbott announced that among other strategies Texas would fund the busing of migrants to Washington, D.C., for the federal government to “handle,” presenting a strong-arm approach.
Those remarks were then watered down in a press release following the event where the governor’s office clarified that transportation includes flights but that the program is voluntary and only available to migrants who have been processed, released from federal custody and in possession of Department of Homeland Security paperwork as proof.
“If Abbott focused on solutions instead of stunts, then Texas could have made some real progress on this issue over the last seven years,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said.
“Just another political stunt, financed by the people of Texas,” he added later.
Organizations such as the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus and the Texas Civil Rights Projects also denounced Abbott’s plan.
“Let’s call it what it is; nothing more than political posturing. What we need are real solutions to complex problems. This publicity stunt for political purposes does nothing to help the situation,” LULAC National Immigration Committee Chair Lydia Guzman said.
The Mexican American Legislative Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Mary Gonzalez said: “Instead of using our tax dollars to drive economic growth and build infrastructure, Governor Abbott is funding political stunts at the expense of Texas families and our troops.”
The new strategies were announced as a response to the end of Title 42, the pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers due to public health concerns related to COVID-19. On Friday, President Joe Biden announced that the program would end May 23.
Federal officials said they expect as many as 18,000 migrants to cross the border a day once the rule is lifted.
Abbott said the border operations, through Operation Lone Star, are already dealing with an influx of migration that will only be exacerbated when the rule is terminated.
“President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created,” Abbott said. “So, we're taking the border to him.”
