Labor Day may serve as the unofficial start to the 2024 campaign season but Hunt County residents don’t have to wait that long with a special election slated for Tuesday, Nov. 7. The election is to fill the seat in the state legislature left empty by the expulsion in May of former Rep. Bryan Slaton in May after the House Investigative Committee determined that he had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old aide.
The District 2 election is for the rest of Slaton’s unexpired term so whoever wins this November will likely face an opponent in 2024. The race in November consists of seven candidates six Republicans and one Democrat. But before November, there are key dates coming that every voter needs to be aware of.
The last day to register to vote in November is Tuesday, Oct. 10. The first day for in-person early voting is Monday, Oct. 23 and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 27.
The last day of early voting is Friday, Nov. 3 and the final day for post-marked ballots through the mail is Tuesday, Nov. 8. by 7 p.m.
The candidates running for the seat are Republicans Krista Schild, Brent Money, Jill Dutton, Doug Roszhart, Heath Hyde and Kenneth Barker; along with Democrat Kristen Washington.
District 2 represents Hunt, Van Zandt and Hopkins counties.
