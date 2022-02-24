A word to the wise for anyone from Hunt County planning to drive to or through the Dallas/Garland/Mesquite area along Interstate 30 this weekend.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening that all lanes of westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue will be closed Saturday evening for bridge work.
Beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26,all lanes of westbound I-30 will be closed and motorists will be detoured to exit at Galloway Avenue (Exit 57). Drivers will remain on the frontage road and will use the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road to access westbound I-30. The full mainlane closure will be restored by 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.