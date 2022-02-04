Dear subscribers: The Herald-Banner is making every effort to deliver this weekend’s newspaper on Saturday as usual. However, because of the icy road conditions, your delivery may be delayed until Monday. We apologize for the possible delay, and we hope you understand it is due to circumstances beyond our control. We appreciate all our subscribers. Thank you.
NOTICE: Icy roads may mean delays in Saturday paper delivery
-
Updated
