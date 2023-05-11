A Rowlett man has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law.
Siviano Robles also entered a not guilty plea to an indictment of abuse of a corpse, for allegedly relocating the body of Homero Leos after the shooting.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported Robles, 62, was arrested following an altercation with Leos.
Robles was indicted on both charges April 14 by a Hunt County grand jury.
Robles entered the pleas during an arraignment hearing Monday morning in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the pleas and scheduled June 12 hearings to consider discovery evidence.
The sheriff’s office reported that it received a call at approximately 6:15 a.m. Jan. 22 in reference to suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The caller reported her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots.
Deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation located Leos deceased on County Road 4106.
Sheriff’s investigators and the Texas Ranger determined Leos was a victim of a homicide. Robles was arrested and is suspected to be the person responsible for the death of Leos, his brother-in-law.
Robles was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center on one count of murder in lieu of $750,000 bond and one count of abuse of corpse without authority in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
Abuse of a corpse carries a maximum sentence upon conviction of up to two years in custody.
