A Hunt County man has pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging he set a fire at a Greenville residence which claimed the life of the person living there.
Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in July on one count of arson causing serious bodily injury/death.
Gilstrap entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing Monday in the 354th District Court.
Judge Keli Aiken accepted the plea and scheduled an interim hearing to receive discovery evidence for Dec. 2.
Gilstrap remained in custody Monday at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
On the morning of April 13, personnel with the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a report of a fire at a residence at 4902 Bourland Street which resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville. Gilstrap was reported to have lived at the residence with the victim. The fire was investigated by the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire-Rescue Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
