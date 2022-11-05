The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) has announced that together with its redistribution partners, Crossroads Community Services and Sharing Life, the North Texas feeding network will host more than 50 holiday food distributions during the month of November to provide food to the nearly 700,000 people facing hunger within its 13-county service territory. This includes more than 250,000 children, or one in every five in the region, giving the NTFB service area the fourth highest level of food-insecure children in the country.
Two of the distributions will be in Hunt County.
“The holiday season can be especially difficult for those who are already struggling to make ends meet each month and with inflated food, gas and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day - deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine or utilities,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “During the holiday season, food doesn’t just provide nourishment, it is a way for people to connect, celebrate and spend time with loved ones. So, when it is missing, it leaves a hole bigger than hunger itself. The North Texas Food Bank and our feeding partners don’t just want to help provide necessities during the holiday season – together we’re helping people connect with the ones they love.”
The holiday food distributions will take place at various food pantries and organizations across the NTFB service area throughout the month of November and the distributed food will vary by location. Although not all food distributions will feature seasonal food items, most will include turkeys, vegetables and other food items associated with the season.
The distributions include an event at Hope For You, 4320 Business Highway 380 west of Greenville, behind 9 and 11 a.m. Nov. 18.
A second Hunt County distribution is scheduled at Lake Area Shared Ministries, 8593 S. Highway 34, Quinlan, between 9 a.m. and noon November 21.
During both events, the food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The food pantries may ask for proof of residency to ensure that they are distributing the food to residents of the counties that they serve.
The schedule for the holiday food distributions is located at https://ntfb.org/holiday-distributions/. Interested individuals are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates to the schedule and to choose food distributions within the county they live. The food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and some of the distributing food pantries may ask for proof of residency to ensure that they are distributing the food to residents who live in the counties that they serve.
