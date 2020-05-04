No one was injured as a result of a Monday afternoon plane crash near Caddo Mills.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. off of U.S. Highway 380 between County Roads 2146 and 2148.
“There was very minor damage and no one was hurt,” Bradford said. “There were two people on board, the pilot and the instructor. They felt that the engine was failing, so they made a forced landing. Again there was very little damage to the plane.”
The Caddo Mils Fire Department was dispatched to the scene along with DPS units. An air ambulance and a unit from the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department were told to stand down.
“The incident is now being investigated by the FAA,” Bradford said.
