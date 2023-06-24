Bangs and booms are expected in the skies across Hunt County, as sales of fireworks begin in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday.
Two fireworks displays are also planned in the area this weekend.
Fireworks sales begin today, Saturday, and will continue through the night of July 4. Hunt County is not under any bans on burning and no drought conditions are currently in place.
Despite the recent heat wave, no drought conditions are currently reported in Hunt County. As of Thursday, much of Collin County was listed as “abnormally dry,” with a portion to the west adjoining Denton County listed under “moderate” drought conditions.
No counties in Northeast Texas was under an “fire danger” conditions by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
For those wanting to enjoy professional displays, there will be plenty of those available in the next 10 days, including at least two Saturday night:
• 101 Fireworks, 3595 Interstate 30 East in Campbell, will be hosting its 17th annual free demonstration and fireworks show, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• The City of Royse City is hosting “Celebrating freedom,” scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Royse City High School.
There will be food trucks available on scene, a Kid Zone, along with live musical entertainment from Lasting Effect, Big Gus & Swampadelic and Casey Chestnut. The pre-fireworks show is scheduled at 9:45 p.m., with the fireworks starting right at 10 p.m.
Additional information is available online at www.roysecity.com
