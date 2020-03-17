Tuesday was another day of rapid developments concerning the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic in Hunt County and across Texas.
Although there were assorted posts on social media Tuesday, indicating that one or more people may have the contracted the virus and/or may have been ordered to self-quarantine, Richard Hill, Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department, said that that as of Tuesday afternoon no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Hunt County.
Official statistics released this afternoon from the Hunt County Health Department, concerning information on the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) as of Tuesday noted there had been 1,269 people tested statewide, with 64 confirmed cases and one death.
• As of press time Tuesday, the Greenville Independent School District was still intending to return from the extended spring break on March 23, but teachers were contacting families to ask several questions to help tailor instruction for students going forward should the district have to close for a prolonged period of time.
• The Caddo Mills, Lone Oak and Royse City Independent School Districts announced Tuesday they would be extending their hiatus until April 6, with plans to begin online distance instruction during the interim.
• Late Monday, Hunt Regional Healthcare reported it was taking several steps to deal with COVID-19, including implementing patient and visitor respiratory illness screening. Women’s Center patients (Labor and Delivery/Postpartum) may have one designated guest. Only one parent at a time may visit the NICU. Inpatient visitation is being suspended except end-of-life care and surrogate decision makers.
Emergency department visitors may have one visitor. Unless the patient is in critical condition or requires a surrogate decision, we are requesting visitors wait in their car. No visitors under the age of 16 will be allowed and waiting rooms have been temporarily closed.
• Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard were excluded from the activation.
“By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment’s notice where they are needed most.”
• TxDOT announced Tuesday it was taking its own precautions to deal with the pandemic, as it closed the lobbies of its 12 Travel Information Centers until further notice. Outside restrooms will remain available at all times and will be regularly cleaned between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and safety rest areas on highways throughout the state remain open. Anyone needing additional information can call 1-800-452-9292 or visit drivetexas.org to obtain road condition information.
